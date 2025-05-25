A beautiful forecast ahead

Look for several days of beautiful weather ahead. High pressure taking control means we don't expect a lot in the way of storms over the next few days with plenty of sunshine instead. If we do get rain, our best chance will be pop-up showers in the afternoons in the mountains. They'll be sporadic in nature, and typically won't last more than an hour or so. Occasionally a few of these storms will drift into the valleys. That's really the best chance of anyone in the Snake River Plain seeing a shower.

Temperatures will be very nice over the next few days. Daytime highs will generally top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We do see a bit of a warming trend over the course of the workweek. By next Sunday some weather data is indicating parts of the Snake River Plain and some of the lower central mountain valleys could see daytime temps topping 90 degrees! Not unheard of as we move into June, but definitely well above average for the region.