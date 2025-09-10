Skip to Content
Suspect in custody following attempted stabbing in Shelley

Shelley Police
Published 7:23 PM
SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI)– A suspect is in custody following an attempted stabbing in Shelley on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Shelley Police officers responded to a report of an attempted stabbing at a residence on the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue. Officers secured the scene and launched a search for the suspect.

The Shelley Police Department was assisted by deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division, and aerial support from a thermal drone.

The suspect was later located on the 800 block of South Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after being tased. They were then transported to the Bingham County Jail.

Authorities confirmed the victim was not injured in the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details may be released.

Abi Martin

