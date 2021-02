Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams chipped away all night to beat cross-town rival Century, 55-51.

Isaac Panttaja scored a quick 9 points for the Diamondbacks in the first quarter.

Highland's Jayden Wright just took over in the second-half by scoring a game-high 17 points.

With the win, the Rams snap their five game losing streak.