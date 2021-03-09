Nine east Idaho teams place at boys state basketball tournament

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Marsh Valley is the only east Idaho team to bring home a state boys basketball championship in 2021. The Eagles weren't the only ones to bring home trophies. Eight other teams from Districts 5 and 6 placed at the state boys basketball tournament.

In 5A, Madison finished in 3rd place. Rigby brought home the consolation trophy.

Preston came up short in the 4A championship game to finish as runners-up. It was the Indians 6th straight trip to the 4A title game.

Teton took home 3rd place in the 3A bracket. North Fremont also grabbed third place in 2A. The Huskies only loss of the season came on a buzzer beater in the semifinals. Bear Lake won the 2A consolation crown.

In 1AD2, Rockland took home third place. North Gem is the consolation championship.