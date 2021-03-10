Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 10:14 pm
Published 10:16 pm

Idaho State moves on to the tournament championship game

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State is one win away from clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament after they beat Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Tournament Semifinals, 65-55.

The Bengals will play Idaho or Montana State in the championship game on Friday at Noon inside Idaho Central Arena.

Callie Bourne registered a double-double for the Bengals. She scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ellie Smith chipped in 12 points as she was a perfect 4 for 4 from the field.

"It's so exciting," Bourne said. "We've been working to get here and we've never been in this position. I don't think any of us besides Stefi (Estefania Ors) have been in this position. So we're looking forward to it and just want to have fun with this experience."

Basketball / Idaho State Athletics / Local Sports
Adrian Luevano

Adrian Luevano

Adrian is a reporter and sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content