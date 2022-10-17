Idaho State defeats Cal Poly 40-31 to get first win of the season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Homecoming Saturday, Idaho State got their first win of the season, defeating Cal Poly 40-31.

The Bengals offense had their best game of the season, recording 495 yards of total offense on the day.

Quarterback Hunter Hays went 17-23 for 202 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals rushing attack was led by Keoua Kauhi and Benjamin Omayebu, who each at rushing touchdowns over fifty yards. Raiden Hunter also added to the total with 57 yards and a touchdown.

Xavier Guillory had another impressive outing, tallying 120 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Linebacker Charles Ike was the star of the ISU defense, recording nine tackles and two interceptions. Josh Alford and Jihad Brown also had an interception in the win.

The Bengals are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 22, hosting Northern Arizona at 1 p.m. in Holt Arena.