POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State football team lost to Northern Arizona on Saturday 24-10 to fall to 1-7 on the season.

The Bengals were down 10-7 with minutes to go in the first half, but a late interception and a touchdown put the Bengals down 10 at the half, and they never recovered.

ISU has a bye week this week and will travel to UC Davis on Nov. 5.