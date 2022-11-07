Expectations remain for 1-8 Idaho State football in final two weeks of the season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The standard remains the same as it has all season for the 1-8 Idaho State Bengals for their final two games of the season, even though ISU has fallen short of that standard of winning often this year.

Head Coach Charlie Ragle was tough on his players after Saturday's 43-3 loss to UC Davis, and he said he was a little harsh, but he still expects to win and play hard in the last two games of the year.

"We can't mince or come back off the standards of who we are," Ragle said. "And I understand, and I said this to Pauline (Thiros), I understand what my responsibility is to the university and to the program. I can't come in here and just say what I feel all the time. But that's part of who I am. I've got to do a better job of that, but we're not going to change the standard. And I promise you, if you go in our locker room, those kids, they haven't changed a bit. They know what I said to them in the locker room. They know that I tell them every time that I love them. But at the same time, the expectations to push harder and play better have to be there. If not, we're just doing the same thing that's been done around here for decades."

Idaho State's next contest will be one of the Bengals' toughest challenges of the season, facing No. 10 Weber State Saturday at 1:00 p.m. MT in Ogden.