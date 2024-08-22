High School Football Preview: Highland Rams

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams are hoping to silence doubters in 2024 after graduating a gigantic senior class.

“Y’know, you look back at the 14 state titles that we’ve put up over the years,” said head coach Nick Sorrell. “I mean, it’s kind of the standard and the expectation.”

Year in and year out, the Rams expect nothing short of excellence.

“People can’t underestimate us,” said quarterback Keaton Belnap, “because, I mean, we’re Highland, and Highland’s always good.”

That doesn’t mean excellence is easy to achieve.

“It’s gonna be a completely different look for us - on both sides of the ball,” Sorrell admitted. “We lost a lot.”

Last year’s Rams, who finished the season 11-1, captured the state championship with the help of 32 seniors. This year’s Rams will have to make do without them.

“Sad to see ‘em go,” said wide receiver Kaulana Alvarico, “but now it’s our time to step up, and I’m really excited.”

That’s a tall task for the defending champs, about to begin their first season in 6A after Idaho’s reclassification.

“Yes it is,” Belnap admitted. “It’s definitely a lot of pressure.”

It’s a taller task for Belnap, just a junior, who will lead the historic program’s offense. He transferred from Marsh Valley this off-season.

“I just kinda fit into place,” he said.

It’s a relief for Sorrell, who faces the daunting prospect of re-building the offense practically from scratch.

“If we didn’t have confidence, he wouldn’t be in that spot,” Sorrell asserted. “We love his playmaking ability, his running ability, he can sling the ball all over the field, he can make all the throws that you ask him to do.”

It’s no secret this team has talent. But can they live up to that Highland standard?

“I sure hope so,” Belnap said. “I really think that we can shock a lot of people this year. I know we graduated a lot of seniors, but we have seniors coming up, too.”

“I mean, it really dials down to that youth and inexperience,” Sorrell said. “Our schedule is going to set them up so that they can grow up pretty quickly.”

“A lot of the times,” he continued, “you look at us on paper, and you’re like, ‘Meh. They don’t have a whole lot, right? Their size, height, weight, things like that.’”

“But these guys have a lot of heart,” Sorrell said. “And the history of excellence, y’know, they want to continue that on. They want to be that team that upholds that.”

“They know what the standard is,” he added. “They want to finish what we started.”