High School Football Preview: Week Zero

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Week Zero of the 2024 high school football season has arrived in East Idaho, including several match-ups of note.

Bonneville Bees at Madison Bobcats - 7:00 p.m.

Both teams struggled with young rosters last year, but they've matured into strong senior classes. Both teams boast strong O-lines, D-lines, and running games.

Bees head coach Shane Stephenson is kicking off his first year in the Gem State, previously coaching in Arizona, Montana, and North Dakota. It's the fourth year at the helm for Madison's Chandler Rhoads, so this is the first roster he's coached to completion.

Rigby Trojans at Coeur d'Alene Vikings - 7:50 p.m.

The Trojans have made the long drive to the Idaho Panhandle in a possible playoff preview. These teams also opened up last season against each other. The Vikings were victorious in that contest, 27-21.

This year's preseason media polls predict Coeur d'Alene will lead 6A. Rigby is tied for third alongside the Eagle Mustangs.

New Plymouth Pilgrims at Firth Cougars - 7:00 p.m.

Firth is starting the season with its Homecoming game - against a rare opponent, no less. New Plymouth has traveled to East Idaho from the Oregon border. It's the first time these teams have faced off since 2017.

The Cougars took home a convincing win when they last played seven years ago. This year, preseason media polls put Firth in 3A's number six spot. Homecoming festivities start at 6:30 p.m.

Shelley Russets at Preston Indians - 7:00 p.m.

Preston and Shelley will play a rare Week Zero in-conference game, butting heads in a 5A battle. They're also rare opponents, not having faced each other since 2021. Shelley won their last match-up in a 15-6 war of attrition.

Both teams were knocked out of the opening round of last year's playoffs. They're both returning scores of players with honors. The Russets are going into their first season with former University of Idaho running back Jayson Bird at the helm.