Madison sneaks past Skyline to stay undefeated

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats spoiled Skyline's Homecoming game, defeating the Grizzlies by a single point.

The 28-27 Madison victory proved to be the year's most evenly-matched cross-class contest so far. The Bobcats are the #5 team in 6A, according to this week's media polls, while the Grizzlies are ranked second in 5A.

"Skyline is the standard at the 5A level, hands down," Madison head coach Chandler Rhoads said before kickoff. "They're one of the best teams in the state regardless of the level. So I think it's gonna be a really tough game."

"They're well-coached," Skyline head coach Scott Berger admitted. "They've got good athletes out there. They play hard. That's the sign of a real good football team."

The Bobcats (4-0) are yet to taste defeat this season. Three of their four games have been played against 5A teams.

The Grizzlies (1-2) proved their might last week with a 42-0 blowout of Blackfoot. Their other loss came to defending Utah champions Morgan. Both losses were within one score.

Both teams will return to the gridiron next Friday. Skyline will face Hillcrest, while Madison will take on Blackfoot.