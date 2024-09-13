Rigby rolls Bishop Kelly, win third straight game

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Trojans hosted Bishop Kelly for their homecoming game, and took care of business winning 42-7.

Before the game, the Trojans unveiled an American flag that stretched 50 yards across the field for the National Anthem. Also included in the pregame festivities were flyovers from multiple planes, and fireworks.

It was the Trojans who struck first, a touchdown run early in the first from running back Dallas Waldron, putting Rigby up 7-0. The Trojans never looked back, scoring 42 straight points, the most consecutive points this season for the team.

The scoring streak was finally broken up in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter when the Knights were finally able to punch one in.

Rigby will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah next week to take on the West Panthers. Bishop Kelly heads back home and will host Nampa. Both Rigby and Bishop Kelly's respective games will take place on September 20th.