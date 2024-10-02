High School Football Preview: Week Six

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Week Six of the high school football season continues a streak of dynamite match-ups across East Idaho.

The Sports Line team has picked its three most-anticipated games this Friday. These are not the only games Eastern Idaho will see - just the ones most likely to have close outcomes and interesting storylines.

Rigby Trojans at Highland Rams - 7:00 p.m.

It'd be very surprising if this bonkers match-up doesn't live up to the hype. Highland (6-0) is riding high after a big Black and Blue Bowl win over Pocatello last week. The Rams are currently ranked second in the 6A media polls.

Even though Rigby (4-1) is ranked fifth in 6A, it could be argued they're still being slept on. The Trojans' exciting passing game and solid defense has propelled them past some of the best Idaho, Utah, and Washington have to offer. However, their best asset may be their energy and endurance, which should keep them in the fight against the perennial state title contenders.

Blackfoot Broncos at Hillcrest Knights - 7:00 p.m.

Hillcrest (3-2) remains one of the most fun-to-watch teams in Idaho. The Knights toss bombs on offense and blitz hard on defense, virtually guaranteeing something spectacular every game. They've suffered tough losses to Madison and Skyline but have easily handled everyone else.

This time last year, no one would've thought Blackfoot (3-2) would have a winning record by now. A new head coach and an emphasis on fundamentals have turned the formerly win-less team around. They lost harder to the Bobcats and Grizz than Hillcrest did, but late-game upsets over Pocatello and Preston demonstrate a grittiness that could give the Knights trouble.

North Fremont Huskies at Aberdeen Tigers - 7:00 p.m.

The last undefeated 3A teams will square off, and by Friday night, there will only be one. Both teams are coming off bye weeks and should be well-rested. However, the pressure will be on North Fremont to prove they aren't paper huskies.

Aberdeen (4-0), the top team in 3A, has toughed out gritty wins against top-six teams Declo and Ririe this season. North Fremont (4-0), ranked third in 3A, has thus far faced opponents with a combined record of 5-15. While the Huskies have dominated in each game, this will be their toughest test by far.

While Local News 8 plans to bring you plenty of highlights, we can't go to every game and we can't film every play. If there's something you think we need to show, like a close game or a great play, we want to hear from you. Please email your scores and videos to sports@localnews8.com!