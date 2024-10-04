SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – Sugar Salem digs their way out of a two-loss hole with a resounding win over Preston

Sugar Salem is coming off of 2 straight losses looking to get back on the winning track after a bye week.

Preston whose only win came last week in convincing fashion against Burley.

After a quick game of heads or tails, we are off.

Preston could not seem to find a good drive in this one and after three and out they kick back to Sugar Salem.

Dawson Mcinelly takes the kick and gets a full head of steam on a great kick return.

The diggers get down to the red zone, Mcinelly punches this on in for 6, and Sugar Salem is off and running.

However, Mcinelly was not the only one doing all the work as Jackson Gardner kept this one for 6.

Jackson's Gardner then hits Abe Baldwin and he goes rumblin, bumbelin, stumbling to the house to make it 20-0 with the pat.

Sugar Salem soundly defeats Preston 48-20