Rockland dogs Watersprings/Clark County in eight-man fight

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Rockland Bulldogs out-slugged the Watersprings/Clark County Warcats 60-30 on Friday.

Watersprings showed flashes of offensive promise during the school's senior night. However, their season-long defensive woes once again proved an insurmountable obstacle.

The Bulldogs (4-3) are ranked ninth in this week's 1A media polls. Watersprings (0-6) has yet to rank this season.

Rockland will wrap up its season against North Gem next week. Watersprings will get one more shot at a win against the Mackay Miners.