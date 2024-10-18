Skyline Grizzlies defeat the Highland Rams

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Skyline Grizzlies hosting the Rams from Highland at Ravsten Stadium on Friday night.

The Grizzlies' first drive ended with this pass from Carmyne Garcia intercepted by Sam Price but they couldn't take advantage.

Early in the second Skyline hands off to Liam Lynch and he picks up a few yards running to the side until he gets pushed out of bounds.

Then Garcia finds Trey Kirkham in the back of the endzone and he stays in to put the first points on the board, leading 6 to 0.

With less than two minutes in the half Garcia finds Boston Hughes and he runs in for another touchdown for the Grizz. now up 14 to 0.

Grizzlies get another chance to score with this handoff to Zyan Crockett and he gets inside the ten.

Then a handoff to Crockett to the left gets the Grizz to the three-yard line.

Garcia finds the opening up the middle and runs in to score the final touchdown of the first half. 21 to 0.

The Grizz will take this one 35 to 14.