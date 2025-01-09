Blackfoot bests Bonneville in 5A clash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bees and the Broncos met at Bonneville tonight for a conference match-up. Bonneville entered this one at 3 wins and 0 losses in conference play, with a 7-3 record on the season.

For Blackfoot, they came in 4-4 on the year, but 2-0 in conference play. Right before halftime, Blackfoot's Chet Hyde splashed home a floater that would give the Broncos a 4 point lead headed into the break.

Right after halftime, Blackfoot's Kasen Sorensen swiped a ball in his own end and went coast-to-coast, dropping in a layup that extended the team's lead to 6. Moments later, he knocked down a pull-up jumper from mid-range, further pushing that lead to 8.

In the end, the now 5-4 Broncos took down the Bees 60 to 49. For the full highlights, check out the video above.