Larsen impresses, Hillcrest defeats Idaho Falls

Will Syslo
today at 10:35 PM
Published 10:46 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Just before tip-off in this match-up, the Hillcrest football team was honored in front of a packed gym as their 5A state championship banner was unveiled.

One of the members of that team, Titan Larsen, then exploded for 16 points in just over 4 minutes to start this contest versus the Tigers.

After Larsen scored from the line once, from the paint, and from beyond the arc multiple times, the Knights found themselves up 21-7 with 3:24 left to go in the first quarter.

The team never relented that lead and won handily by a score of 83 to 51, improving their record to 7 wins and 4 losses on the season. For the full highlights, watch the video above.

William Syslo

