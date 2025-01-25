NCDC 2026 Dineen Cup Championships to be held in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The United States Premier Hockey League announced tonight that the National Collegiate Development Conference will host the 2026 Dineen Cup Championships at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

The Championships will take place in April of 2026, exact dates of the event will be announced in the future, and tickets will go on sale during the 2025-26 season.

Before puck drop in tonight's contest between the Idaho Falls Spud Kings and the Utah Outliers, the announcement was made by Erik Hudson, General Manager of the Mountain America Center and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings.

"Competing for a Dineen Cup, the highest honor in the NCDC, is a right that our team does not take for granted here in Idaho Falls," said Hudson. "Being selected as the host for the 2025-2026 Dineen Cup is a true privilege, not only for our team, but for the best fans in junior hockey at the Spud Kingdom in Idaho Falls."

Also in attendance was Deputy Commissioner of the USPHL Tony Zasowski. Tune in later this Saturday night for more coverage of the announcement during Sports Line in our 9 P.M. and 10 P.M. shows.