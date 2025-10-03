Hillcrest tops Blackfoot on the road

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – On Pink Out Night in Blackfoot to honor Breast Cancer Awareness, the Hillcrest Knights took a 20-point victory over the Broncos.

Hillcrest got on the board first when quarterback Tyson Sweetwood used his legs to run one in and put the Knights up 7-0. Dax Sargent also added to the momentum with a few rushing touchdowns of his own, including one early in the second quarter.

Blackfoot's offense kept the team in it in the first half, quarterback Austin Arave connecting with Briggs and Cade Esplin, our Sermon Service and Electric Student Athletes of the Week, on touchdown passes. Cade also converted a two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 at one point.

Just before halftime, it was Dax Sargent running for another touchdown, giving Hillcrest the lead at the half. The Knights pulled away in the second half, piling on the points to take a 41-21 win. Hillcrest remains undefeated on the season. To send final scores, game footage, pictures, and Athlete of the Week nominations, email us at sports@localnews8.com