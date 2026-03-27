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Friday girls high school softball scores – March 27

MGNOnline, KIFI
By
Published 8:52 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Eagle  8
Highland  3

GAME 2:
Eagle  12
Highland  11

GAME 1:
Centennial  9 
Thunder Ridge  13

GAME 2:
Centennial  5
Thunder Ridge 15

Snake River   6
American Falls  15

Bear Lake  11
Marsh Valley  0

Malad  1
Weber, UT  9

Salmon  3
Corvallis, MT  8

Article Topic Follows: Sports
girls softball
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