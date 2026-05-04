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Monday girls district H.S. softball tournament scores – May 4

KIFI
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Published 10:31 PM

(KIFI)
3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(4) West Side  0
(1) Malad 19

(2) Wendell 9
(3) Declo 19

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