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Tuesday girls district H.S. softball tournament scores – May 5

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Updated
today at 9:19 PM
Published 8:43 PM

(KIFI)
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Rigby  1
(3) Thunder Ridge  22

(1) Highland 10
(3) Thunder Ridge 5

5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Bonneville  10
(5) Idaho Falls  0

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Preston  12
(5) Marsh Valley  7

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Malad   11
(3) Declo    6

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) North Fremont  9
(1) Firth  8

(5) West Jefferson  1
(3) Salmon  16

(4) Ririe   6
(3) Salmon  4

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