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Wednesday girls district H.S. softball tournament scores – May 6

MGNOnline, KIFI
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Published 9:27 PM

(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(4) Shelley     4
(2) Hillcrest   12

(5) Idaho Falls  11
(6) Skyline  6

(1) Bonneville  5
(3) Blackfoot    6

(2) Hillcrest 4
(4) Shelley  12

(4) Shelley 18
(5) Idaho Falls 7

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Bear Lake  3
(1) Preston   6

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Bear Lake  3
(1) Preston   6

(5) Marsh Valley 9
(4) Snake River 8 F (9 Inn)

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
(3) Sugar-Salem     9
(1) South Fremont   8

GAME 2:
(3) Sugar-Salem  11 (District Champion)
(1) South Fremont   6

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Malad   10
(2) Wendell   3

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