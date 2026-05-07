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Thursday girls district H.S. softball tournament scores – May 7

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Updated
today at 10:29 PM
Published 9:27 PM

(KIFI)
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
(3) Thunder Ridge 10
(2) Rigby  7

GAME 2:
(1) Highland 17 (District Champion)
(3) Thunder Ridge  12


5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Bonneville  6
(4) Shelley    0

(3) Blackfoot  8
(1) Bonneville  10

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(4) Ririe   1
(2) Firth   12

(1) North Fremont   5
(2) Firth  4

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Malad    10
(2) Wendell   3

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