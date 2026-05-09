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Saturday girls district H.S. softball tournament scores – May 9

KIFI
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Published 9:06 PM

(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Preston  11 (District Champion)
(5) Marsh Valley 1

4A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Gooding  16
South Fremont  0

3A STATE PLAY-IN GAME
Wendell 16
Ririe  0

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