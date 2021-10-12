Flynn, Dekker rally Raptors to preseason win over Wizards

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors closed out their preseason with a 113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards. Sam Dekker scored 12 of his 18 points in the final period to help the Raptors erase an eight-point deficit during the final 12 minutes. Kyle Kuzma hit six of eight 3-pointers he shot and finished with a team-high 24 points in just less than 30 minutes for the Wizards. Washington is winless in the preseason and closes out its preseason on Friday against the Knicks in New York.