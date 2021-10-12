Retirements, bumpy NCAAs part of ACC ‘transitional period’

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is facing a changing landscape in men’s basketball amid coaching retirements, roster upheaval and a bumpy showing in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The league has already seen the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams at North Carolina. Duke Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after this season. Those decisions have created what Notre Dame coach Mike Brey says is a “power shift” as those schools try to maintain their traditional success. The league sent seven teams to last year’s NCAA Tournament. Five didn’t win a game as the ACC had its first losing tournament record since 1987.