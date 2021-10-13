Fields understands rivalries going into game against Packers

AP National Sports

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is getting his first taste of the rivalry against the Green Bay Packers, a lopsided one since Aaron Rodgers became a starter, and it’s not a new situation for him considering Fields played in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Fields’ passing numbers haven’t been up to the kind his counterpart has put up, but he said he’s more interested in getting the win than statistics as the Bears try to end a four-game Green Bay winning streak in the series.