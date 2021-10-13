No. 19 BYU’s long-scheduled trip to Baylor a peek at Big 12

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

BYU’s game at Baylor has been on the schedule for more than five years. Nobody knew then or even before this season that this week’s trip to Texas would be a sneak peek of their new conference for the 19th-ranked Cougars. They have played as a football independent since 2011, and last month accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 in two seasons. BYU receiver Gunner Romney says the matchup between BYU and Baylor could probably be a future rivalry. The last time they played was during BYU’s undefeated national championship season in 1984.