Breanna Stewart undergoes minor surgery on Achilles tendon

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has undergone surgery for a minor repair and reinforcement of the Achilles tendon in her left leg. Stewart had the surgery performed in New York. Stewart injured her left foot on Sept. 7 against Washington and did not play in the final two regular-season games or Seattle’s playoff game. The Storm were eliminated by Phoenix 85-80 in overtime in the second round of the WNBA playoffs. The team says Stewart is expected to be available for the start of WNBA training camps next season.