Dodgers switch starting pitcher for deciding Game 5

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Urías won’t start after all for the Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of their NL Division Series against the Giants, giving Los Angeles a left-hander out of the bullpen who has been tough on lefty hitters. Right-hander Corey Knebel will open the game for the defending World Series champions against the Giants. Knebel was expected to be used anyway, so Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just made a strategic decision to change when the righty pitched.