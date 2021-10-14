Dolphins, Jaguars take in-state series, skids across pond

AP National Sports

Miami and Jacksonville will fly 4,500 miles to play a game between in-state teams. Two of Florida’s three NFL teams will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. This is a matchup of two of the NFL’s three teams with the longest losing streaks. Miami has dropped four straight since winning at New England to open the season. Jacksonville has lost 20 in a row, the second-longest skid in NFL history. Tampa Bay holds the record with 26 in a row, set in 1977. Jacksonville and Detroit are the only winless teams in 2021.