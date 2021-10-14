Former South African swimmer says he was abused by coach

AP National Sports

SYDNEY (AP) — A former world-ranked South African swimmer has told an Australian television network that he was abused by a coach who has been implicated in several other sexual assault cases involving swimmers. Anthony Rocchi was a 1,500-meter swimmer and was training with the hope that he might make the South African team for the 2000 Sydney Olympics when he began working with Australian John Wright in 1998 in Pretoria. Rocchi has told Australian Broadcasting Corp. television that Wright sexually assaulted him over a period of six months that year. Queensland Police have began a task force to investigate the allegations against the coach. Wright has not been able to be located by media or his victims.