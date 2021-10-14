High-scoring Bills visit Titans in match of division leaders

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

This is the fourth straight season the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans have played, this time as division leaders in a series with plenty of history. There’s the Music City Miracle in January 2000 on the Titans’ way to their lone Super Bowl. The Bills had their own amazing comeback in an overtime win in a 1993 wild-card game against the Titans when they were the Houston Oilers. The Bills come in with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and stingiest defense after a big win in Kansas City. The banged-up Titans are hoping to get a few players back for the second straight prime-time game between these teams.