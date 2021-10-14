Lamar Jackson misses practice because of illness

AP National Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens because of an illness. Jackson was listed on the team’s injury report Thursday. He’s missed practice time previously this season but hasn’t missed any of Baltimore’s five games. Tackles Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva did not practice either, and neither did defensive tackle Brandon Williams or receiver Sammy Watkins. Safeties DeShon Elliott and Geno Stone were limited in practice. The Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.