NCAA close to expanding women’s field to 68 teams

AP National Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is close to expanding its field to 68 teams. Both the Division I women’s basketball committee and the oversight committee unanimously voted to approve a proposal to add four teams to the NCAA Tournament starting this season. The proposal will now advance for consideration by governance committees. A final determination is expected by the middle of next month. The expansion of teams was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features.