No. 18 Arizona State faces tough test against resurgent Utah

AP National Sports

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Arizona State has quietly emerged as the top defensive team in the Pac-12. The 18th-ranked Sun Devils rank first in scoring defense, total defense, sacks and tackles for loss. They face a critical test Saturday against a Utah team with a resurgent passing attack. The Utes have become more dynamic and energetic on offense since Cameron Rising replaced Charlie Brewer as the starting quarterback after a 1-2 start. Arizona State and Utah are the only Pac-12 teams that remain undefeated in league play.