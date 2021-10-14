No. 22 NC State hopes for clear path to ACC title game at BC

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — No. 22 North Carolina State has a clear path ahead of it to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. But it’s a long path. The Wolfpack have only played one league game so far, but it was a big one. They beat preseason No. 3 Clemson in double overtime. They can win the ACC’s Atlantic Division if they win out. That starts with Saturday night’s game against Boston College. The trip to Chestnut Hill starts a stretch with four of five on the road, all in the league.