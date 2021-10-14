No. 22 NC State visits Boston College on Saturday in ACC

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 22 North Carolina State visits Boston College on Saturday in a matchup of 4-1 teams. The Wolfpack’s only league game was a double-overtime win against six-time reigning league champion Clemson. The Eagles lost their matchup with the Tigers. N.C. State brings one of the league’s top defenses into this matchup against an offense that averages 35.6 points per game. N.C. State is starting a stretch of playing four of five games on the road. This is BC’s only home game in the month of October.