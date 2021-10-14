Run Down: Eagles’ ground game obsolete in 28-22 loss to Bucs

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles failed to use their running game with any consistency and lost 28-22 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Eagles fans gave a sarcastic standing ovation when Miles Sanders gained 5 yards on a rare run in the third quarter. Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw for one more but it wasn’t enough to carry the Eagles. The Eagles have lost four of their last five games.