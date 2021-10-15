Jaguars coach Meyer promises not to miss another team flight

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

WATFORD, England (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has promised to not miss another team flight. Meyer ended up embarrassing the franchise and drawing a public reprimand from owner Shad Khan the last time he did after videos surfaced of the coach’s behavior in an Ohio bar. Meyer spoke outside London ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. He had opted not to fly back with his winless team following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 30. It’s a highly unusual move for any coach. He had stayed in Ohio to visit his grandsons. But videos showed him interacting with a young woman.