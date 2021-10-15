Last call for Giants: Flores rung up, super SF season ends

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A stellar season for the San Francisco Giants ended when Wilmer Flores was called out on a disputed check-swing to end a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub, which set a franchise record with 107 wins in the regular season and had stayed a step ahead of the Dodgers the whole year, couldn’t quite finish off the defending World Series champs in a winner-take-all game. With a runner on first, Flores appeared on TV replays to hold up on a low-and-away slider from Max Scherzer. Plate umpire Doug Eddings checked with first base ump Gabe Morales, who ruled Flores swung. Check-swings are judgment calls and not reviewable. Kapler said he didn’t think Flores swung.