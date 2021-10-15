Pedri signs new deal with ‘greatest club’ Barcelona

AP National Sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri González has signed a new contract through 2026. The Catalan club hopes the teenager can help it recover from the traumatic departure of Lionel Messi. Pedri has been one of the very few bright spots for Barcelona over the past year during which a president has resigned and its debt has skyrocketed. Barcelona had to let Messi walk away when it could not pay his wages. Painful losses on the field have followed. Pedri’s salary was not made public but Barcelona president Joan Laporta thanked the player for making “an effort” to reach an agreement that the cash-strapped club could afford.