Baltimore’s Andrews among the NFL’s elite tight ends

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews has been one of the AFC’s top pass catchers so far this season, helping Lamar Jackson and the Ravens overcome a slew of injuries en route to the conference’s best record. Andrews has 34 catches for 468 yards, ranking in the top 10 in the AFC in both categories. His stats are remarkably similar to those of Travis Kelce, the reigning All-Pro at the position. Andrews agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension before the season. Since then he’s shown just how important he is to the Ravens’ offense.