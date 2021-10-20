Highlight block shows versatility of Bengals WR Chase

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — After dropping passes in the preseason, Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase has worked his way into the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year. A highlight-reel downfield block to spring Joe Mixon for a touchdown in Sunday’s rout of the Detroit Lions just added to it. He leads Cincinnati with 553 receiving yards and five touchdowns. But it was the block on Lions safety Will Harris clearing the way for Mixon’s third-quarter touchdown that got a lot of the attention.