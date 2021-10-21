Patriots looking to post 6th straight season sweep of Jets

By The Associated Press

The Patriots made life miserable for Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in their Week 2 meeting, forcing him into a season-high four interceptions. New England will look to do more of the same in the rematch as it looks to earn its sixth straight season sweep and 22nd overall. The Jets are looking for their first win against the Patriots since Week 16 of the 2015 season, when New York won 26-20 in overtime at home. New York’s last regular-season win in New England was a 34-31 overtime win on Nov. 13, 2008.