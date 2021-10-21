Stephen Curry scores 45, Warriors hold off Clippers 115-113

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 56.8 seconds remaining to follow up a 30-footer less than a minute earlier, and his 45-point home opener lifted the Golden State Warriors over the Los Angeles Clippers 115-113. The reigning NBA scoring champion even secured a key rebound with 36 seconds left before calmly converting a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds on the clock. Curry threw his arms up in sheer delight, waved to acknowledge the adoring fans as shot after shot dropped through the net and screamed in celebration.