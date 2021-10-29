Aldridge reaches 20,000 points, Nets beat Pacers 105-98

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, reaching 20,000 for his career, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers. James Harden broke out of an early season slump with 29 points and Kevin Durant added 22 as the Nets evened their record at 3-3. Aldridge became the 48th player in league history and the seventh active player to score 20,000 points. Indiana dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-4 on the road despite 28 points from Torrey Craig. Chris Duarte added 19, Domantas Sabonis contributed 16 and Jeremy Lamb chipped in with 12.