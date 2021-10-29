Greg Norman heads Saudi-backed investment for Asian Tour

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Greg Norman is heading up a new company that for starters is adding 10 tournaments to the Asian Tour in a 10-year deal backed by a $200 million commitment. It’s called LIV Golf Investments. The majority of funding is from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Still to be determined is whether this lays the groundwork for a super league with top players getting guaranteed riches. Norman tried unsuccessfully in 1994 to start a world tour. Norman says this is only the beginning. He says the 10-event series will start next year.